Narendra Modi 3 nation visit: From NSG to first meet with Donald Trump, here is what is on PM agenda

PM Narendra Modi 3 nation visit: Prime Minister Modi will visit the US, Portugal and the Netherlands beginning June 24. New Delhi wants to garner support from these countries to ensure membership at Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). China has so far blocked India’s entry to the elite bloc, according to Indian Express report. The US had said that it would support India’s bid but the Modi government wants reaffirmation of assistance from Donald Trump administration especially after America’s back out of Paris climate accord, the report says. Notably, India had projected its commitment to abide by the Paris Pact as one of the key arguments for its NSG membership. The next NSG plenary session will be held in the Swiss capital Bern.

Both India and the US have maintained a low profile ahead of the NSG plenary session. The last session, which was held in Seoul witnessed, had witnessed active engagement between New Delhi and then Obama administration.

Beijing’s position on a criteria-based approach for the non-NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) signatory countries had remained unchanged. Several other countries, including Turkey, Switzerland, Mexico and New Zealand, were among those which have stressed on the criteria-based approach. On the other hand, Portugal had in January expressed its support during Portuguese PM Antonio Costa’s visit to India. The Netherlands has also expressed its support for India’s entry into export-control regimes, including the NSG.

PM Modi would visit Portugal on June 24, the US on June 25 and 26, and the Netherlands on June 27, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Prime Minister will be going only to Washington DC to hold talks with President Donald Trump on regional security situation as also ways to enhance cooperation in bilateral areas of strategic importance. In the US, he will have a community event as well as a meeting with the business leaders.

Ahead of the US tour, Modi will visit Portugal, where he will hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa.

PM Modi’s trip to the Netherlands assumes significance as India and the European country are celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year and therefore, the trip is more significant. During his visit, the prime minister will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.