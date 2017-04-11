Narendra Modi government should take every step to save Kulbhushan Jadhav’s life, says Robert Vadra

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government “should take every step to save Kulbhushan Jadhav’s life”.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government “should take every step to save Kulbhushan Jadhav’s life”. Taking a dig at PM Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan, Vadra wrote on Facebook “I thought with the stop overs n celebrations of our premieres, we would have closer relations.” Underlining that “there is only one voice in India right now….Save Kulbhushan Jadhav”, Vadra said “Five Indians before Jadhav, were arrested by Pakistan on charges of spying and they died, awaiting justice, in Pakistani jails according to media reports.”

Meanwhile, Congress will raise the issue of the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan in Parliament today. Former union minister Ashwani Kumar also condemned the verdict and urged the Centre to raise the issue with Islamabad. “The Indian Government should raise this matter with the Pakistani government. We cannot force Pakistan but can at least try,” Ashwani Kumar told ANI. Another former union home minister Shivraj Patil said that though it was very easy to kill someone these days, but to pronounce such punishment either to an Army man or a citizen was not acceptable.

Condemning the death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pakistani military court, political parties across the nation on Tuesday said India needs to stand up straight in front of Islamabad and maintain a safe distance.

“I think this is the limit and India should talk straight forward to Pakistan. Earlier it was Sarabjeet now it is Kulbhushan Jhadav, these things remind us to stay at a safe distance from Pakistan and maintain a limited relationship with them,” Congress leader P.L. Punia told ANI. He further said that Jadhav should have been given the opportunity to present the evidence in the court. “Indian embassy’s councilor was also not given any chance to help him,” Punia asserted.

Jadhav was given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, it’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

The accused, used to run a business in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. He was seen in a video confessing that he was an official of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency.

(With agency inputs)