Narada tapes controversy: ED summons Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee for third time

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent summons to Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee for the third time, asking him to appear before it in connection with the Narada tapes controversy. Three ministers of the West Bengal government, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Suvendu Adhikari, have been called for the first time, an ED official told PTI today. “Summons have been sent again to Sovan Chatterjee as he had failed to respond to the earlier ones in person”, the official said.

“These four persons have been asked to depose before the ED between August 4-11”, he said. The Narada sting operation purportedly showed several Trinamool Congress ministers, MLAs and MPs accepting money from the editor of Narada News, Matthew Samuel, who posed as a businessman.

The ED has already interrogated two other Trinamool leaders, Sultan Ahmed, an MP, and his brother Iqbal Ahmed, an MLA in the same case. Asked whether all other accused would also be asked to depose, the official said “There is no doubt about it. But the timing of their depositions will depend on the outcome of the interrogations of others.”