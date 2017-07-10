Narada sting case: Kolkata Mayor skips ED summon

Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Narada sting video probe, Trinamool Congress legislator and city Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, did not appear before the agency. (PTI)

Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Narada sting video probe, Trinamool Congress legislator and city Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Monday did not appear before the agency, citing “administrative reasons”. Chatterjee, who received the agency notice last week to appear at its city office in Salt Lake, instead sent a letter through his lawyer seeking “more time”. “He did not appear today (Monday), citing administrative reasons. His lawyer though came with a letter seeking more time,” an ED official said. According to the official, the agency has given Chatterjee two weeks’ time to appear before it. Chatterjee was one of the Trinamool Congress leaders purportedly seen receiving money in exchange for a promise to dole out favours to a fictitious company in a video footage uploaded by the Narada news portal last year. Besides Chatterjee, two other Trinamool leaders, Iqbal Ahmed and Sultan Ahmed, were also summoned by the agency to appear before it.