Nandan Nilekani, wife Rohini sign Giving Pledge, Bill Gates hails Infosys chief

On November 15, Nandan Nilekani announced that he and his wife will be signing the Giving Pledge. (Twitter)

In order to make the world a better place, from the pool of India’s rising group of billionaires, Infosys chief Nandan Nilekani and wife Rohini Nilekani have signed the ‘Giving Pledge’ pioneered by billionaires Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Warren Buffet – two of the richest men on the planet. Signatories of the ‘Giving Pledge’ initiative commit to donating at least half of their wealth in their lifetime or through their Will. A few other Indians who have signed the Giving Pledge are Wipro chief Azim Premji, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Sobha Developers’ PNC Menon.

Nandan Nilekani and wife Rohini Nilekani wrote on the pledge, “Wealth comes with a huge responsibility and is best deployed for the larger public interest.”

In a tweet by the former Microsoft head, Bill Gates praised the Infosys man for his passion towards philanthropy. Bill Gates tweeted, “I’m amazed by how Nandan Nilekani has lent his entrepreneurial passion to philanthropy. I’m delighted to welcome him and his wife Rohini to the Giving Pledge.” In his own response, the Infy cofounder thanked Bill Gates. “Thanks, Bill! Our philanthropic journey of two decades has been led by Rohini’s passion and commitment!,” tweeted Nilekani.

I’m amazed by how @NandanNilekani has lent his entrepreneurial passion to philanthropy. I’m delighted to welcome him and his wife Rohini to the Giving Pledge. pic.twitter.com/cvf9JHmb37 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 20, 2017

Thanks, Bill! Our philanthropic journey of two decades has been led by Rohini’s passion and commitment! http://t.co/7dYGUB7kcY — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) November 20, 2017

On November 15, Nandan Nilekani announced that he and his wife will be signing the Giving Pledge and be a part of the global elite fighting in a dedicated manner to make a change in the world. The husband-wife duo’s net wealth is estimated to be around $1.7 billion. They have a history of being a part of other philanthropic journeys for over two decades. Nandan Nilekani has also helped to restructure his hostel campus in IIT Bombay. He has also helped to set up the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), whose main purpose is to solve urban challenges in India.

Arghyam, a non-profit organisation, set up by Rohini Nilekani is working to help the remote villages have access to clean water. Another non-profit organisation is Pratham, which publishes stories for children in various languages. Annual status of education research (ASER), is gospel for people planning policy on children’s learning abilities in schools. ASER has helped policy-makers to understand the difference between teaching and learning.