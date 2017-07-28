Namma Metro hit by fresh controversy after anti Hindi protests, now KDA wants non Kannada engineers to go

KDA’s Chairman, SG Siddaramaiah, wrote to the BMRC officials asking them to relieve non-Kannada staff of their jobs and hire and give priority to Kannada speaking and Kannadigas instead. (PTI)

After anti Hindi protests, a fresh controversy has engulfed Namma Metro. Kannada Development Authority (KDA) now wants non-Kannada engineers to be relieved of their duty. The metro service was inaugurated by then President Pranab Mukherjee on June 17, this year, in Bengaluru. Weeks after this, it witnessed opposition in the form of “imposition” of Hindi via signages and announcements. Now KDA’s Chairman, SG Siddaramaiah, wrote to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) officials asking them to relieve non-Kannada staff of their jobs and hire and give priority to Kannada speaking and Kannadigas instead, reported Times of India. According to the report, Siddaramaiah along with other members of KDA inspected BMRC office this Tuesday. During this inspection, he raised this issue. Days after this, he wrote a letter to chief secretary of the Government of Karnatakka, Subhash Chandra Khuntia and additional chief secretary (urban development) Mahendra Jain, asking the government to issue instructions to BMRC to give first priority to Kannada and Kannadigas.

In the letter, Siddaramaiah noted that there are seven chief engineers in BMRC who are non-Kannadigas. Calling this number “so many”, he further wrote that this hiring is in ‘violation’ of the Sarojini Mahishi report. According to the letter, Karnataka has the highest number of engineering colleges in the country and the state has a lot of qualified Kannadigas to do the job. Therefore, the government must ensure these (non-Kannadiga) engineers are relieved from their jobs and priority be given to locals. The recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report, given in 1986, wants 100% reservation for Kannadigas in state and public sector units and in some categories in central government departments as well.

You may also like to watch:

Meanwhile, BMRC managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola said that hiring had been done purely on the basis of technical capabilities of person. However, he further said that the corporation would try to employ more local people in future, said the report.