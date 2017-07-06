Nameboards without Kannada content defaced at Bengaluru mall

Activists of a pro-Kannada outfit today defaced the name board of a few shops located in a mall here for not bearing Kannada content, close on the heels of a protest against Hindi signages at some Metro stations. (PTI)

Activists of a pro-Kannada outfit today defaced the name board of a few shops located in a mall here for not bearing Kannada content, close on the heels of a protest against Hindi signages at some Metro stations. The faction of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike headed by Praveen Shetty which was involved in the defacement said most boards did not have the names in Kannada prominently, and it was against the rules. “In a few cases the board had only Telugu, English and Hindi content; there is no Kannada at all. We brought this to the notice of corporation authorities and the police. As still no action was taken, we have today defaced the board with black ink,” Shetty told PTI. A video of the activists defacing the boards has also gone viral on the social media. “This was just a symbolic protest, in the days to come we will intensify our protest against such establishments which don’t show respect towards Kannada.

“They want water, food and land of the state, but don’t want the language,” Shetty said. The incident comes just a few days after signages in Hindi were masked in at least two metro stations in the city following protests by pro-Kannada activists and social media users against “imposition” of the language. Shetty said they were against the imposition of languages like Hindi and others in the state. “We are okay with English as a secondary language on the name boards, but Kannada should be prominent in size,” he added. Police said those involved in the defacing activity have been warned and let off.