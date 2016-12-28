Name beneficiaries of scams during UPA govt: BJP to Rahul Gandhi

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said the probe into the VVIP chopper scam has “reached its doorsteps, making Rahul Gandhi jittery”.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after he targeted the government again, BJP today said he should first name the beneficiaries of several scams that happened during the UPA government, asserting that he had done nothing against black money and corruption. Soon after Gandhi attacked the government on Congress’ foundation day, BJP alleged that he lived under the impression that his “lies” will be taken as truth if he repeated them daily and loudly.

The party’s National Secretary Shrikant Sharma accused the Congress vice president of doing “politics over death”, a reference to his criticism of demonetisation by pointing to deaths of people in queues outside banks and ATMs.

“Rahul Gandhi has been asking a lot of questions and levelling baseless allegations repeatedly under this impressions his lies will be taken as truth if spoken daily and loudly. He should also answer who in the UPA government were beneficiaries of 2G, CWG and VVIP chopper scams running into Rs 1.86 lakh crore, Rs 72,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore respectively,” Sharma told reporters here.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said the probe into the VVIP chopper scam has “reached its doorsteps, making Rahul Gandhi jittery”.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





The UPA government had the list of people with suspect Swiss bank accounts from 2011 but it took no action and did not constitute an SIT, he said, asking him to respond to this.

On an average 695 farmers ended their lives daily during the UPA government while the Modi government has taken a number of measures to protect them, he said. “He should answer why Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh have not implemented crop insurance scheme,” Sharma asked.

“Deaths are always unfortunate and we have sympathies with the families,” he said about deaths allegedly linked to demonetisation. “Unlike Congress, we don’t do politics over it.”

Earlier, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of of practising politics of “fear and anger” and exhorted partymen to defeat his ideology.

“The demonetisation ‘yagya’ is for 50 families of the country’s 1 per cent super rich. It is the poor, farmers, labourers, middle class and small shopkeepers who are being sacrificed in this ‘yagya’. There has been tremendous pain caused by it,” he said presiding over Congress Party’s 132nd Foundation Day celebrations.