Name any issue, we will fight elections on it: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister asserts confidence on winning elections

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday expressed confidence of fighting next general elections on any issue suggested by media.

Taking part in a question and answer session at the ANI-organised India Infracon 2018 here, Pradhan said, “The world has changed. You name any issue and we will fight elections on that issue. Frustration does not go from the hearts of some friends in India. They are suffering from jaundice, so they would only see yellow.”

The Union Minister nevertheless assured that India’s improved position in the world economy may consequently improve its bargaining power leading to lower prices.

In reference to the upcoming meetings with his counterparts from the USA and the UAE, Pradhan said, “I believe India will improve its bargaining power as a consumer, which will eventually affect prices.”

Pradhan also rejected the assessment that China was moving ahead of India in striking economic deals with other countries.

“Sometimes because of delay in discussions arising out of inter-ministerial coordination, countries like China take away our deals. How do you plan to change it?” a participant asked Pradhan.

To this the answer came, “It has become a fashion to compare us with China. We are a democratic country, both the countries’ models are different and China is not answerable to its citizens.”

“China has invested in many countries in the last two decades. Name one country where Chinese investment brought goodwill?” Pradhan added.

Pradhan also responded to the question of whether energy diplomacy was the factor in India’s vote against Israel at the United Nations General Assembly, “There shouldn’t be any such misunderstanding that by improving relations with Israel, there would be a bond forged between us. Every country has its own policy. In economic diplomacy, no allies are fixed”

It can be noted that India voted against the U.S recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.