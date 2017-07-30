Nalanda University VC Vijay Bhatkar calls for development of villages

Vijay Bhatkar, a noted computer scientist and educationist, maintained villages have been neglected in terms of development over the years. (IE)

An inclusive growth in India was possible only when its villages are developed, said Nalanda University Chancellor Vijay Bhatkar. Bhatkar, a noted computer scientist and educationist, maintained villages have been neglected in terms of development over the years. “In the din of development, we have forgotten our villages where most of our population resides. I will urge you to contribute your bit to the development of villages,” he said. An inclusive growth is possible only when the country’s villages are developed, said the VC of the Bihar- based university. He was delivering the convocation address of the Andhra University here yesterday. Bhatkar said India was poised to reap the benefit of demographic dividend and advancements made in the field of science and technology. “The 20th century was largely shaped by the USA and Japan. European countries dominated others in the previous five centuries. The 21st century is going to be the India’s century. “The stellar accomplishments made in science and technology in the last three decades have made India a global leader,” said the 70-year-old Bhatkar. The challenge before India now is to endow its young population with quality education and skills at all levels and in a whole range of disciplines, said the scientist, known as the architect of India’s first supercomputer Param in 1990.