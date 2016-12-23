Najeeb Jung’s resignation not accepted yet, could stay as Lt Governer for a while

Earlier yesterday, Jung had submitted his resignation to the Government of India. (PTI)

Najeeb Jung, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who had submitted his resignation on Thursday, still keeps his post for now, as the resignation letter hasn’t yet been accepted. According to Times Now, this particular resignation involves a lot of technicalities and first has to go through the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee and he has then to clear it. However, it just so happens that the honourable President is not in the country at the moment. Meanwhile, the government too has a massive task at hand due to the sudden resignation by Jung. There might also come a scenario in which the government could ask Jung to keep his position until the new Lt Governor was appointed. This would mean that Jung would have to keep his post at least till President Pranab Mukherjee returns to the country, which would be around 8-10 more days.

Earlier yesterday, Jung had submitted his resignation to the Government of India. ANI reported the L-G office as saying that Najeeb Jung would be returning to his first love, which is, academics. Jung’s tenure was marred with tensions between his office and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had accused the former by working like a “puppet of Centre”. However, Jung thanked Kejriwal for help after submitting his resignation.

Najeeb Jung had become an IAS officer in 1973. However, he resigned from the job and joined academics in later years. Before becoming Delhi L-G, Jung was the vice-chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia University in the Delhi. Jung’s term was to end after one year and eight months. The Delhi L-G didn’t cite any reason for the resignation. Several speculations are being made by political parties over the surprise resignation decision. The BJP told media that it was Jung’s personal decision to quit. In contrast, the Congress alleged that Jung was probably not happy with the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre. HomeIndia news Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung tired of war with Arvind Kejriwal? Resigns to go back to academics. The L-G office had issued a brief statement thanking both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “He thanks the Prime Minister for all help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor,” the statement said, adding, “He also thanks the Chief Minister of Delhi for his association in the last two years.”