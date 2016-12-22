Najeeb Jung resigns: Here’s what Twitter had to say to Arvind Kejriwal

Najeeb Jung still had 20 more months left in tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi’s Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday submitted his resignation papers to the government of India. If reports are to be believed, Jung is expected to go back to academics, which he considers his first love. According to India Today, the Bhartiya Janata Party commented on the matter and said that the Lt Governor had resigned on his own and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with whom he had been having a long tuscle was not the reason. Jung still had 20 more months left in tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. It must be noted that Jung’s tenure as Lt Governor of Delhi saw a longstanding clash between CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had earlier accused him of doing everything PM Modi said as Jung wanted to be the Vice President.

It was reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke with Jung tody asking the reasons for his resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to address the media at 5:15 PM regarding the shocking resignation of Lt Governer Najeeb Jung. Meanwhile, the people around the country who have been watching the clashes between the Delhi Government and the LT Governor for a while were as shocked as the rest of us and did not shy away from expressing their views on Twitter.

Jung was appointed Delhi L-G on July 9, 2013, when a Congress-led UPA government was at the Centre. Modi government retained him even as several Congress-appointed governors in different states were replaced. Jung also thanked the people of Delhi also for “their support and affection, especially during the one year’s President Rule” before the assembly elections swept by Kejriwal’s AAP.