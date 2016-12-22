Najeeb Jung resigns: From BS Bassi, Kiran Bedi to Subramanian Swamy, here’re the replacements people suggested on Twitter

LG retires: Here are the people whom the Twiterrati wants to replace Najeeb Jung: (Picture: PTI)

Lt. Governer of New Delhi, Najeeb Jung resigned on Thursday, and he reportedly wants to go back to his first love, that is, academics. According to reports in India Today TV, BJP denied that a long tussle with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as a reason for Jung’s resignation. At least 20 months were left of Jung to complete his tenure as the LG of Delhi. In his tenure, people witnessed a longstanding clash with Kejriwal. While Kejriwal had many-a-times accused Jung of being a BJP man and following PM Modi’s orders, while Jung had stopped Kejriwal from making any appointments.

Reportedly, CM Kejriwal met Jung today and asked him reasons for his resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party might address the media today. Jung’s resignation was a shocking one, and an interesting one mainly because of the continual clashes between the government and the governor. People took to social media website Twitter to express their views on the sudden resignation. Meanwhile, there were a few who even suggested a few names as a replacement for the post of Lieutenant Governor. The names ranged from retired IPS officer and Lt. Governer of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Bedi also ran for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi earlier. Another name which came up was that of Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who is well-known to make controversial digs at politicians. Another name which got the popular vote on Twitter was Bhim Sain Bassi, who served as the Commissioner of Police, Delhi from 2013 to February 2016. Here are the people whom the Twiterrati wants to replace Najeeb Jung:

Kiran Bedi

Will Modiji govt consider Kiran Bedi for Lt Gov Delhi position. It would be interesting to see Kejri asking madam permission for buying pen — SG Ramadurai (@SGRamadurai) December 22, 2016

Maam @thekiranbedi We would be happy 2cu as next Delhi LG if u get an opportunity.@narendramodi @BJP4India @upadhyaysbjp — The Digital Kernel (@thekernelspeaks) December 22, 2016

What if kiran bedi is transferred from Pondicherry to new Delhi . #Kejriwal — Rakesh Sahu???????? (@Rakesh_Sahu59) December 22, 2016

Bhim Sain Bassi

@PMOIndia @narendramodi pls appoint @BhimBassi as Delhi’s LT.Govrnr.

No one can handle spoilt delhi gov. Bettr than him@rajnathsingh — Abhay Pratap Singh (@itsme_abhay007) December 22, 2016

Subramanian Swamy

@DrGPradhan @Swamy39 Lt gov of Delhi should be swamy sir 🙂 — venkatesh mokashi (@venkateshmokash) December 22, 2016

@ManyaPande Oops,,Then next in line of my choice would be Subramanyam Swamy,I bet Kejri would sweat it out in the winter — shivshankar tiwari (@srtiwari69) December 22, 2016

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is the administrative and constitutional head of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The central government, through the L-G, controls Delhi Police, law and order and issues related to land in the capital.