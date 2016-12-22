  3. Najeeb Jung resigns: From BS Bassi, Kiran Bedi to Subramanian Swamy, here’re the replacements people suggested on Twitter

Lt. Governer of New Delhi, Najeeb Jung resigned on Thursday, and he reportedly wants to go back to his first love, that is, academics.

lg najeeb jung, lg, najeeb jung, next lg, next lieutenant governer, bs bassi, kiran bedi, subramanain swamy, subramanain swamy lg, kiran bedi lg, bs bassi lg, bhin sain bassi, arvind kejriwal, najeeb jung resigns, najeeb jung resignation, najeeb jung thanks kejriwal, najeeb jung vice president, delhi lg, delhi lieutenant governor LG retires: Here are the people whom the Twiterrati wants to replace Najeeb Jung: (Picture: PTI)

According to reports in India Today TV, BJP denied that a long tussle with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as a reason for Jung's resignation. At least 20 months were left of Jung to complete his tenure as the LG of Delhi. In his tenure, people witnessed a longstanding clash with Kejriwal. While Kejriwal had many-a-times accused Jung of being a BJP man and following PM Modi's orders, while Jung had stopped Kejriwal from making any appointments.

Reportedly, CM Kejriwal met Jung today and asked him reasons for his resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party might address the media today. Jung’s resignation was a shocking one, and an interesting one mainly because of the continual clashes between the government and the governor. People took to social media website Twitter to express their views on the sudden resignation. Meanwhile, there were a few who even suggested a few names as a replacement for the post of Lieutenant Governor. The names ranged from retired IPS officer and Lt. Governer of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Bedi also ran for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi earlier. Another name which came up was that of Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who is well-known to make controversial digs at politicians. Another name which got the popular vote on Twitter was Bhim Sain Bassi, who served as the Commissioner of Police, Delhi from 2013 to February 2016. Here are the people whom the Twiterrati wants to replace Najeeb Jung:

Kiran Bedi

Bhim Sain Bassi

Subramanian Swamy

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is the administrative and constitutional head of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The central government, through the L-G, controls Delhi Police, law and order and issues related to land in the capital.

