Arvind Kejriwal’s ex principal secretary Rajendra Kumar lambasts Najeeb Jung

Former principal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, Rajendra Kumar has targetted Najeeb Jung through a blog post. Kumar, an IAS officer was chargesheeted by CBI in a graft case and has applied for voluntary retirement. In his blog, Kumar referred directly to former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, Kumar recounts several issues including the mention of a showcause notice issued to him and his alleged harassment by CBI. Even though he has not made a clear mention of Najeeb Jung’s name but the incidents he has unfolded in his blog say it all.

“After a few weeks of your joining the constitutional post of L-G, you had asked me to send you the personal file of a then V-C of a Delhi Government University. You had specifically mentioned that you require the file containing the complains against him,” wrote Kumar. He added that since Jung too had served as a V-C of a university prior to being appointed L-G, he may have had differences with the V-C in question.

Kumar continues, “…after you saw the file, you called me again and asked me to find out the misconducts of that V-C. I, as a good civil servant, went through the whole case and concluded that there were none. You were unhappy. I later shifted elsewhere and still later found out that this favourite V-C of yours has been forced to proceed on long leave. He could join back only a few days before his retirement.”

Kumar once arrived five minutes late to a meeting called by Najeeb Jung in 2014. Recalling the incident, Kumar notes, Ás a special gesture, you also awarded me with my first showcause notice in my career for reaching five minutes late to one of your meetings. How can a person be late for a meeting called by Your Excellency, even if he was delayed due to a streached meeting by the chief secretary?”

Penning down an incident where he was arrested and made to sit for custodial interrogation by CBI in July 2016, Kumar writes, “You later met a top officer of MHA and a top officer of CBI and stressed upon them the urgent national interest issue of helping and educating me…Then my education started. People visited my house and my office and I was called many times to country’s premier educational and transformational institution…”

Kumar added, “You narrated stories of your attempts to educate me to many other persons of my fraternity and assured them of similar special sessions like mine, if they remained dumb like me.” Calls, messages and an email sent to Jung Monday remained unanswered.