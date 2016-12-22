Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung tired of war with Arvind Kejriwal? Resigns to go back to academics

Najeeb Jung, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor has submitted his resignation.

Najeeb Jung, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor, has submitted his resignation to the Government of India. ANI reported the L-G office as saying that Najeeb Jung would be returning to his first love, which is, academics. Jung’s tenure was marred with tensions between his office and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the former by working like a “puppet of Centre”. However, Jung thanked Kejriwal for help after submitting his resignation.

Najeeb Jung had become an IAS officer in 1973. However, he resigned from the job and joined academics in later years. Before becoming Delhi L-G, Jung was the vice-chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia University in the Delhi. Jung’s term was to end after one year and eight months. The Delhi L-G didn’t cite any reason for the resignation. Several speculations are being made by political parties over the surprise resignation decision. The BJP told media that it was Jung’s personal decision to quit. In contrast, the Congress alleged that Jung was probably not happy with the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre.

Watch: Poverty Is Manmohan Singh’s Legacy, He Must Look At His Report Card Before Attacking Me, says PM Modi

The L-G office issued a brief statement thanking both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “He thanks the Prime Minister for all help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor,” the statement said, adding, “He also thanks the Chief Minister of Delhi for his association in the last two years.”

Watch: PM Modi Received Multiple Pay-Offs As Gujarat CM, says Rahul Gandhi

Jung was appointed Delhi L-G on July 9, 2013 when a Congress-led UPA government was at the Centre. Modi government retained him even as several Congress-appointed governors in different states were replaced. Jung also thanked the people of Delhi also for “their support and affection, especially during the one year of President Rule” before the assembly elections swept by Kejriwal’s AAP in February last year.

Jung-Kejriwal had nasty confrontation over who is the boss of Delhi, which, although a state, does not enjoy parity with other states. The central government, through the L-G, controls Delhi Police, law and order and issues related to land in the capital.The Jung-Kejriwal battle was decided in favour of the former on August 4 by the Delhi High Court. The AAP government has moved the Supreme Court, where the matter is yet to be decided.

(With agency inputs)