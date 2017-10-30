Najeeb Ahmed case: Delhi High Court to continue hearing

The court’s order is likely on maintainability of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) application seeking advancement of the polygraph test. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court will on Monday continue the hearing over the case of the missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed. The court’s order is likely on maintainability of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) application seeking advancement of the polygraph test. The Delhi High Court handed over the case to the CBI after Najeeb’s mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it following the police’s failure to trace him. The CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) in June and started the investigation. It is alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on October 14, 2016. On June 29, the CBI declared reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Najeeb.

