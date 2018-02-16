Nainital woman posed as man to get married twice, arrested in dowry case

Police has arrested a 26-year-old woman from Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. (Source: IE)

Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman from Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district for allegedly torturing her wife for dowry. Yes, you read it right! This 26-year-old woman who belongs to Uttarakhand’s Nainital district posed as a man to get married twice before she was eventually held by the police for allegedly torturing one of her wives for dowry. The woman identified as Sweety Sen had reportedly created a fake profile by the name Krishna Sen in 2013. She posted some pictures in a man’s attire on this profile and used it to get in touch with rich women.

According to Nainital SSP Janmejay Khanduri, she went on to see a woman from Kathgodam in Uttarakhand along with her family. Sweety had reportedly met this 22-year-old woman on Facebook and somehow convinced her that she was a man. The police revealed that the two got married in the same year and started living in a rented house in Nainital district’s Haldwani town. However, Sweety reportedly started beating her for dowry.

Later in 2016, Sweety married a 20-year-old woman from Nainital district’s Kaladhungi area. The couple then started living in Hardwar. According to the police, Sen never allowed the two women to look at her body and used sex toys to maintain the illusion of being a male

The fraud came to light when a complaint was filed by Sen’s first wife in the Kathgodam police station in October 2017. She had alleged that Sen had taken Rs 8.5 lakh from her family saying that she needed the money for a factory she owned in Hardwar.

“We had arrested Sen for dowry and domestic violence. We had no clue that Sen was a woman. During questioning, Sen said she was a woman. We got her medical examination done (on Wednesday evening) and it was established that she was a woman,” SHO, Kathgodam police station, B L Vishwakarma told The Indian Express.