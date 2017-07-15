Nagpur-Mumbai expressway will be a “game changer”: Ekanth Shinde

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ekanth Shinde today said the proposed Nagpur-Mumbai expressway will be a “game changer” for the state. (Source: PTI)

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ekanth Shinde today said the proposed Nagpur-Mumbai expressway will be a “game changer” for the state and utmost transparency will be maintained during land acquisition for the mega project. He said farmers are voluntarily giving their land for the project, but there are some elements who are trying to scuttle the land acquisition process.

“We are serious about the project… it will be a game changer for the state,” he said. Shinde was speaking at a function where three farmers from the Thane district signed land sale agreements with the state government. A similar function was held two days ago in Nagpur, marking the beginning of the land acquisition process for the Rs 45,000-crore project, which is also called `samruddhi mahamarg’ (prosperity expressway).

“There will be total transparency in the acquisition process and farmers will get compensation for their lands directly into their bank accounts,” the minister said. Some elements, who are not farmers, are trying to put a spoke in the wheel and halt the entire process. They are spreading rumours about the project for political and personal gains, he said.

Officially called the Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (NMSCE), the project will pass through Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Washim, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Bhiwandi and Nashik districts. In Thane district, the government will be acquiring a total of 582.5 hectares of land from Shahpur, Bhiwandi and Kalyan talukas.