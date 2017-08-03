Nagaland village chiefs meet PM Narendra Modi, support peace process

A delegation of village chiefs of Nagaland met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today and extended support to the Naga peace process, which they hoped would be taken to its logical conclusion. (Source: PTI)

A delegation of village chiefs of Nagaland met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today and extended support to the Naga peace process, which they hoped would be taken to its logical conclusion. The 15-member delegation from the Nagaland GB (Gaon Burahs) Federation told the prime minister that all civil society organisations and tribes have stated their desire for peace, the PMO said in a statement. The Nagaland GB Federation is a body of village chieftains of all the Naga villages.

The members of the delegation expressed their wholehearted support to the prime minister for the Naga peace process, the statement said. They also expressed the hope that Prime Minister Modi would take this process to its logical conclusion, it added. Modi said he was happy to receive the delegation and to note that they came with a message of peace, the PMO said. The prime minister thanked them for their words of appreciation and support.