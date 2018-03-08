Nagaland LIVE: Neiphiu Rio takes oath as CM today; NPP withdraws letter of support to BJP-NDPP alliance

Neiphiu Rio sworn-in as the CM of Nagaland in Kohima

Nagaland LIVE: In a first, the state of Nagaland witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of its newly elected Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his council of ministers outside the Raj Bhawan in full public view. As per reports, the ceremony was held at the Kohima Local Ground. This is the same ground from where Nagaland’s statehood was declared on December 1, 1963 by the then president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This is Rio’s fourth term as the chief minister of the state. He has served as CM for three terms between 2003 and 2014.

Nagaland’s governor P B Acharya informed on Tuesday that he had received letters of support for Rio from the elected members of the BJP, one letter from the JD(U), one from an Independent MLA and from the newly elected members of NPP. However, a day after, NPP withdrew its letter of support to the NDPP-BJP alliance. Stating the reason behind the move, NPP’s Nagaland President Ato Yepthomi said that he could not obtain the authorisation from Conrad Sangma, party’s national president.

The outgoing chief minister T R Zeliang was also present at the function.

Ten other ministers were also administered the oath of office. The ten included five from the BJP, three from the Nationalist Democratic Progresstive Party (NDPP), an independent and a JD(U) MLA.

BJP’s Y Patton was administered the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister by the governor.

CM of Manipur N Biren Singh, CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, CM of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and CM of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma were also present at the oath ceremony of Nagaland CM designate Neiphiu Rio in Kohima.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav were present at the oath ceremony of Nagaland CM designate Neiphiu Rio in Kohima.

Meanwhile, widespread preparations are going on in Tripura where the state’s CM designate Biplab Kumar Deb will take oath tomorrow.

Massive security arrangements at the venue where the oath-taking ceremony will take place