Nagaland Elections 2018: 281 CAPF to be deployed for Assembly polls

Nagaland Elections 2018: Altogether 281 companies of central force will be deployed in Nagaland to ensure free and fair Assembly polls in the state on February 27, the state chief electoral office said. Out of the 281 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 77 companies have already arrived and have been deployed throughout the state, the Media Cell of the Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said last evening. The CAPF personnel are also being deployed at police check posts to stop movement of cash, smuggling of arms, liquor and illegal items. The remaining 204 companies of CAPF will come to the state after completion of the polls in Tripura on February 18, the Media Cell said.