  3. Nagaland election 2018: Re-polling in 11 polling stations to be held today

Nagaland election 2018: Re-polling in 11 polling stations to be held today

Re-polling in 11 booths will be spread across nine assembly constituencies on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland announced.

By: | Kohima | Published: March 2, 2018 11:13 AM
Nagaland election 2018, Nagaland assembly elections, Nagaland, Tizit, nagaland polling, nagaland re polling The election for 59 seats of the 60-member state assembly was held on February 27.

Re-polling in 11 booths will be spread across nine assembly constituencies on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland announced. The nine constituencies, where the re-polling is to be held, are Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare. The election for 59 seats of the 60-member state assembly was held on February 27. However, in the wee hours of the polling day, a bomb blast happened at a polling station in Tizit, injuring one person. The results of the polls will be declared on March 3.

Calculate your income tax post budget 2018 through this Income Tax Calculator, get latest news on Budget 2018 and Auto Expo 2018. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top