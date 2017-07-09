Nagaland crisis: Ex CM TR Zeliang stakes claim to form government, claims support of 41 out of 59 MLAs

In his letter, Zeliang urged the governor to invite him to form a new Naga People’s Front (NPF)-led DAN government. (PTI)

In fresh political turmoil in Nagaland, former state chief minister T R Zeliang has staked claim to form the government, PTI said. In a letter to Governor P B Acharya, Zeliang claimed he had the support of 41 out of the 59 MLAs, including seven MLAs, after most of ruling NPF MLAs rebelled against incumbent Shurhozelie Liezietsu. The former chief minister in his letter said claimed that a meeting of the Legislature Party of the NPF was held on on June 4, Theyain which 34 party MLAs out of the total 47, supported him and urged him to stake claim to form a new government. They also urged Liezietsu to step down as the chief minister.

In his letter, Zeliang urged the governor to invite him to form a new Naga People’s Front (NPF)-led DAN government in in the state. The MLAs who have supported Zeliang have been camping at a resort in Kaziranga in Assam where they held a meeting , NPF sources told the agency. As per them, as many as 33 MLAs were in Zeliang’s camp, while 11 each were in Liezietsu and Lok Sabha MP and former chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s camps. The rest of MLAs are maintaining neutrality. Liezietsu too has come out with a statement, saying he was upset with “disturbing developments”, which he said, was “affecting the normal functioning of the government”.

The development has come at a time,when the chief minister is gearing up for the July 29 by-election from the Northern Angami-I assembly seat, which was vacated by his son Khriehu Liezietsu, to enable his father contest from the seat. Liezietsu had succeeded Zeliang earlier this year after a protest against holding of election to the urban local bodies with 33 percent reservation for women, the PTI report said further.