‘Nagaland CM Zeliang, NPF chief Liezietsu to reconcile’

In a twist to the ongoing bickering within the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF), Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang and NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu today reportedly signed a document to reconcile and re-unite. The internal crisis in the party began in July after 36 NPF MLAs joined Zeliang’s camp to oust then Chief Minister Liezietsu, and after a division in the NPF resulted in a parallel party with former CM Neiphiu Rio as its president. Sources within both the NPF camps told PTI tonight that a reconciliatory process was and Zeliang and Liezietsu have inked a document accepting to reconcile and re-unite. A final outcome of the reconciliatory process could be expected in a couple of days, the sources said, without wanting to be quoted. However, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Imkong L Imchen, who is in Zeliang camp, said the process was initiated as a solution to the vexed Naga political issue is expected to be reaching the final stage.

“Solution of the Naga political issue is the prime concern. And as legislators we thought it is best to work together for a final settlement without difference to achieve the common aspiration of the Naga people,” he said. Another reason for the reconciliation, Imchen said, was the acknowledgement of the directive of the Election Commission of India to reconcile and resolved the matter as per the provisions of the NPF constitution. The sources also said that after the reconciliatory process is completed the NPF faction headed by Rio would die “a natural death”. They, however, said Rio, accepting the reconciliation, has decided to resign from the post of president.