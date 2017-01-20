Nagaland apex students’ body urges PM Narendra Modi to stop Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Noklak

The NSF expressed resentment against the border fencing along the international boundary between India and Myanmar. (Reuters)

The apex students’ body in Nagaland has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the works on the border fencing between India and Myanmar in Noklak Sub-division of Tuensang district. “We come to you through this representation with very great hope and high expectation to bring an amicable solution to the divisive border fencing between India and Myanmar”(sic), Naga Students Federation said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister sent through the Governor’s office yesterday.

The NSF expressed resentment against the border fencing along the international boundary between India and Myanmar.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Despite creation of the artificial geographical boundary, people in the region are peace loving and have been rendering much effort to maintain peace and tranquility along the area, NSF President Subenthung Kithan and Assistant General Secretary Kesosul Christopher Ltu said.

The NSF also sought the immediate intervention of the Prime Minister to address the matter.