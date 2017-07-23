Naga People’s Front infighting on to ousted CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu, 19 MLAS expelled, 10 suspended

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu. (Image: Facebook)

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), battling infight, has expelled 19 MLAs owing allegiance to ousted chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu and suspended 10 legislators belonging to incumbent T R Zeliang’s camp. Zeliang was sworn-in on Thursday after the governor sacked the then Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who failed to turn up for the vote of confidence. Zeliang yesterday won the trust vote in the assembly by securing 47 of 59 votes. Eight of the new cabinet ministers are from the NPF and two from the BJP.

At the trust vote in the Assembly yesterday Liezietsu was however supported by 36 NPF legislators. Four BJP and 7 independend legislators had also supported him. NPF working presidents Huskha Yepthomi and Apong Pongener had said yesterday that the 19 legislators were expelled from the party for an indefinte period based on the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee. “They were expelled since the party has come to the conclusion that the members were involved in anti-party activities,” they said.

Asked about his reaction on the expulsion and suspension by Liezietsu, Zeliang told PTI over phone, “The expulsion and suspension of the legislators from the party were on expected lines and therefore we do not have any comment at the moment.” “We are not bothered with such moves as they (pro- Lizietsu faction) must have thought that we won’t be able to move forward. But even if they expel or suspend us from the party, they cannot do anything inside the assembly where we will continue to remain as NPF MLAs and run the government,” he said.

Asked whether he would move for reconciliation between the NPF government and party, the new chief minister said, “It is upto the NPF president Liezietsu to move for reconciliation to keep the party and government intact. We (the expelled) will not move for reconciliation.” Zeliang took oath as chief minister on July 19 after high political drama during which Shurhozelie failed to turn up for the confidence vote. He proved his majority in the floor of the house yesterday.