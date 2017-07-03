Naga insurgency affects development in Nagaland, says CM Sharhozelie Liezietsu

Liezietsu was interacting with a team of 20 IPS Probationers and two faculty members from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, as part of Bharat Dharshan at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Chief Minister Sharhozelie Liezietsu on Monday lamented that due to the prolonged Naga insurgency, many developmental activities have been affected in Nagaland. However, he said that very soon the problem would reach an acceptable settlement which will lead to progress and development of the mountainous state. Liezietsu was interacting with a team of 20 IPS Probationers and two faculty members from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, as part of Bharat Dharshan at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Liezietsu said Nagaland attained statehood 50 years back but the state could not progress in many ways. However, he pointed out that the Naga political problem was a genuine national problem and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing his best to bring about a solution. “We are talking to the (Naga) outfits in a hard and truthful way in order to move towards a solution,” the Chief Minister said.