Nabha Jail Break Case: Indore police arrests main accused Kulpreet Singh

Indore police today has arrest the prime accused of Punjab’s Nabha jail break case Kulpreet Singh, also known an Neeta from Indore. On November 27, 2016, prisoners named Mintoo along with Kashmir Singh, gangsters Amandeep Dhothian, Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Kulpreet Singh were freed by a group of armed men, believed to be 10-12 in number, who stormed the high security jail at Nabha in Patiala district.

A day after the incident took place, Patiala Police arrested Gurpreet Singh of Mangewal village in Moga, rrested from Patran. Based on the interrogation, it came into light that he provided logistical and monetary support besides shelter to the men who attacked the jail.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Security agencies on a day after the incident took place, arrested chief of Khalistan Liberation Front militant outfit Harminder Singh Mintoo from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi while Parminder Singh Pinda was arrested on November 27 in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, few hours after the daring act.

As per officials, Pinda and gangster Prema Lahoria executed the plan to give shape to the Nabha jailbreak. However, police had claimed that Mintoo was in touch with terror groups in Pakistan. Punjab police also suspects the involvement of jail officials in the act. Police had booked 29 people, including nine jail officials under relevant sections of Indian Penal Court, so far.

Commenting on the early arrests, Police had mentioned in the past that they were traced on the basis of their mobile phones’ location and taken to Punjab for further questioning.