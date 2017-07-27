Former Chief Minister of Karnataka N Dharam Ram passes away in Bengaluru hospital

N Dharam Singh had made a name for himself as an influential leader. The former Chief Minister had won seven consecutive Lok Sabha elections and had been elected to the Lok Sabha as a member of Parliament. (IE)

N Dharam Singh, former Chief Minister of Karnataka passed away on Thursday. Dharam Singh was 80-years-old at the time of his death. Singh, a member of the Congress ran an alliance government with Janata Dal (Secular) from 2004 to 2006. As per local reports, the former Chief Minister had been admitted to the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru due to a heart ailment. N Dharam Singh had made a name for himself as an influential leader. The former Chief Minister had won seven consecutive Lok Sabha elections and had been elected to the Lok Sabha as a member of Parliament, according to the Indian Express.

N Dharam Singh, who was born in Nelogi village in Kalaburgi district of Karnataka started his political career as a Corporator in Gulbarga district. The late Chief Minister joined the Congress party in the 1960s as he liked their socialist ideology. Singh was considered close to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Singh had been a popular leader and he had the support of people in his constituency across caste and political lines. The late leader had also served in the Cabinets of various Chief Ministers such as Devaraj Urs, R Gundu Rao, M Veerappa Moily, SM Krishna and S Bangarappa. Apart from being the Chief Minister, Singh served in various capacities such as the minister for home, revenue, excise, urban development, public works and social welfare.

Apart from roles in the state government, the late leader had also served as the President of the state unit of the Congress party in Karnataka as per the report.