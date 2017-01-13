N Chandrasekaran: 10 interesting facts about the new Tata Sons Chief

N Chandrasekaran will takeover as the Tata Sons Chief on February 21. (Source: Reuters)

After an entire day’s speculation and anticipations, N Chandrasekaran was finally announced as the new chief of Tata Sons on the eve of January 12. The decision was taken about three months after the sacking of former chairman Cyrus Mistry. Chandrasekaran, who was the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Service since 2009, will take over Tata Sons from the interim chairman Rata Tata on February 21.

Here are few interesting facts about the new Tata Sons chief:

Natrajan Chandrasekaran, who is 53-year-old now joined TCS in 1987 at the age of 24 years. He has been an important member in the Tata groups since then and became the youngest ever Tata CEO when he took over TCS at the age of 49 years. N Chandrasekaran, who is also known as Chandra, surprisingly does not have any management degree. Born in 1963, he has a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from Coimbatore Institue of Technology and did his Master’s in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy. Chandra believes in practical lessons than bookish knowledge. Most of his management lessons have come from real-life experiences and he used them to run the company efficiently. He takes an active interest in knowing his employees and consistently hold conversations with them. Some of his executives claim that Chandra remembers all his employees by their name. He also keeps checking about their family’s wellness. Interestingly, Chandrasekaran never applied for a job at Tata group. However, his recent appointment as the chief of Tata Sons must have come after a thorough procedure and certain round of interviews. His appointment as Tata Chief sons was a well-planned move. Chandra was made a part of the Tata Sons Board on October 25, 2016 after the removal of Cyrus Mistry. He is a highly-rated leader in India’s management sector and his appointment as Tata Chief sons was even hailed by rival company Infosys boss Narayan Murthy who called it an excellent choice. And like a world where the iconic former head of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, offers fulsome admiration for the head of a rival company, TCS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2017 Chandra is also believed to a big animal lover. He had a dog named Ray who passed away at the age of seven years in 2014 after months of struggle against cancer. Chandrasekaran is also a fitness lover. He loves long running and has participated in several marathons across the world including cities like Amsterdam, Boston, Berlin, Mumbai, New York and Tokyo. Chandrasekaran also loves to do photography.

Despite being 53-years-old, N Chandrasekaran is still young at heart. He is set to begin a new chapter in life and would be hoping to replicate his performance at Tata Consultancy Service.