Mysore Mahal Jaipur Fire: Massive blaze at Mysore Palace Marriage Garden, 12 water tenders at spot to douse flames

Mysore Mahal, Jaipur caught fire. (ANI).

In a mishap, a major fire broke out at Mysore Mahal marriage garden in Jaipur on Tuesday. The banquet hall is located in Sirsi Road area of the Pink City. According to a report by local news media, PinkCity Post, the fire spread to most parts of the marriage garden within minutes. The report added that properties of worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, there are no details of casualties reported so far.

The fire department official said that fire broke out in the afternoon while some people were working inside the marriage garden. They informed the police control room about the fire mishap following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

(This is a breaking/developing news story; more details are being updated)