My Wife and two sons are shareholders in the mall land; all allegations are baseless and absurd: Lalu Prasad

While rejecting all the allegations levelled against his family, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said that his sons followed all the legal procedures and have filed all the income tax returns. Lalu said “All allegations levelled against my family are baseless and absurd. All transactions have been done in accordance with relevant provisions of the laws concerned.” He also added that Lara Projects LLP has three shareholders – Rabri Devi(his wife), Tej Pratap Yadav and Tjashwi Prasad Yadav(his sons). They duly filed the income tax returns without fail and followed all legal norms,” The Indian Express reported.

While talking to the reporters, Prem Chand Gupta who had accompanied Lalu Yadav said, “My family memebers had transferred shares to Lalu Prasad’s family members. Everything is on record and as per legal process.”

Yesterday, while defending his son Lalu Prasad Yadav had said that “Ghotala-ghotala wo log karte hain jo khud ghotalebaaz hain. Zoo ki mitti nahi bechi gayi”

Earlier in the month, Bihar government had ordered a probe into alleged soil purchase scam involving Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav. He has also asked Tej Pratap about the soil purchase. It has been alleged that Tej Pratap had violated all the norms and had given 90 lakh to a company MS Enterprise owned by Virendra Yadav, for the construction of pathways in the Sanjay Gandhi Zoological Park, also known as Patna Zoo. The soil was alleged to be taken from a proposed mall site in Danapur at the behest of Tej Pratap. Lalu Prasad’s wife and two sons are shareholders of the upcoming mall.