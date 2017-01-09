My husband is in “Modi’s custody”: Trinamool Congress MLA Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife

Nayna, a TMC MLA, alleged that the CBI arrested her husband without having sufficient evidence against him. (PTI)

Alleging political vendetta behind the arrest of TMC leaders, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife Nayna today said her husband was in the “custody of Modi” and not in the “CBI’s custody.”

Nayna, who has been camping here ever since her husband had been brought to the CBI custody for his alleged link to the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam, said, “Sudip does not know why he is arrested, what is his fault? For me Sudip is in Modi’s custody.”

“If they (CBI) extend Sudip’s custody, then also I will consider that my husband is sent to Modi’s custody again,” Nayna said outside the Special Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CBI) Court here where the TMC leader was produced on completion of his six-day remand.

Nayna, a TMC MLA, alleged that the CBI arrested her husband without having sufficient evidence against him.

“Even local police stations do not arrest anyone without informing the accused about the offences. Here in case of CBI, they did not feel it proper to inform the family members as to why Sudip was being arrested,” Nayna said.

Meanwhile, a group of TMC activists staged protest before the CBI’s Odisha headquarters and outside the court against the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhya, the TMC’s Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha.

They demanded action against BJP leader Babul Supriyo whom they accused of being involved in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“The Modi government wanted the innocents to be behind bars while the BJP people remain outside,” alleged a TMC leader.

Odisha unit TMC leader Arya Kumar Gyanendra said that the party was organising a massive rally here at the Lowe PMG Square to protest the “political vendetta” of the Modi government against the TMC leaders.

“Our protest is not against demonetisation or black money. We will protest illegal arrest of two TMC MPs- Sudip Bandopadya and Tapas Pal,” Gyanendra said.