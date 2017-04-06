My fight was against the police, says Jishnu Pranoy’s mother; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says cops were discharging their duty

“My fight was never against the government, it was towards the police who were stationed outside the DGP’s office,” Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija told reporters. (IE)

Yesterday, Malayalis witnessed TV footage of a protesting mother being dragged on the street and arrested by Kerala police. Social media was flooded with posts and updates criticizing the use of force on Jishnu’s mother, Mahija.

“My fight was never against the government, it was towards the police who were stationed outside the DGP’s office,” Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija told reporters.

According to local TV reports, she has been running from pillar to post, seeking justice and asking the police to arrest the accused. Instead, she was arrested and the manner in which it took place raised serious concerns.

Following these developments, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the police were discharging their duties and that certain outsiders who had sneaked into the group of Jishnu’s family members escalated tensions and attempted to stop the police from doing their duty.

Further, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided not to meet Jishnu’s parents.

Meanwhile, Jishnu’s sister Avishna has begun an indefinite hunger strike at her home in Kozhikode.

Avishna told reporters, “I cannot understand why the police seemed more interested in attacking my mother than finding the culprits behind my brother’s death.”

She further stated that she feels the same anger towards the police personnel that she had felt towards Nehru Group Chairman Krishnadas.

Following the police action against Jishnu’s mother yesterday, UDF and BJP declared hartal today across the state. While the hartal seems to have been in full effect in Thiruvananthapuram, the state’s commercial hub of Kochi was only partially affected. Private vehicles were seen plying, those stranded on the roads received assistance from activists who were seen saying ‘Say No to Hartal.”