Muzaffarnagar riots case: Charges framed was appeasement policy of Samajwadi Party government, says Sangeet Som

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som, who got clean chit in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case by the Special investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, alleged that the charges framed against him were a result of the appeasement policy of the previous Samajwadi Party Government in Uttar Pradesh. “It was a result of the Samajwadi Party appeasement. They just wanted to make a section of the society happy. We didn’t have any role in this. There wasn’t any evidence,” Som told ANI. Som said that he was given clean chit during the Akhilesh Yadav’s regime, citing it was because the government weren’t able to find evidence against him.

“No chargesheet was filed against me during the regime of the previous government and the SIT gave me clean chit last under Akhilesh Yadav’s government. The SIT might have submitted the details in court, but I was given the clean chit long ago,” he said.

Earlier, the SIT, probing riots related cases against Sangeet Som, gave the MLA a clean chit in connection with a case of alleged inflammatory video uploaded on a social media website.

The police had registered a case on September 2, 2013 against Som and more than two hundred other people who had liked the video under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also Section 66 of the Information Technology Act in Muzaffarnagar.

The investigating officer in the case has filed a final report in a court, saying that no evidence could be found against the accused. In his report, the officer said that social media site Facebook has failed to provide the details about the names of the people who had uploaded or liked the video.

The accused persons had been charged with circulating an inflammatory video triggering communal tension in the district which witnessed riots.