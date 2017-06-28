1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Mustafa Dossa dead after being rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai at 3 am

1993 Mumbai serial blast convict Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI)

1993 Mumbai serial blast convict Mustafa Dossa who was hospitalised earlier today at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain is dead, according to TV reports. JJ Hospital Dean, TP Lahane confirmed the news of his death and said, “Mustafa Dossa died due to cardiac arrest today at 2.30 PM.”Earlier in a statement when the blast accused was admitted, Lahane had said, “Dossa (lodged in Arthur Road jail) complained of chest pain and had uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes and infection,” as quoted by PTI. The CBI on June 27, sought capital punishment for Dossa after arguing that his role in the 1993 Mumbai Serial Blast was ‘more severe’ than that of Yakub Memon who was an accused in the same case and was hanged till death on July 3, 2015.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) further said, “Dossa was one of the “brains” behind the conspiracy and that his degree of responsibility towards the commission of the crime was the highest,” as quoted by PTI. On June 16, the court, in the second leg of the trial in the blasts case, convicted five accused, including

Dossa and gangster Abu Salem, under the charges of murder, conspiracy and sections of now repealed TADA, while the sixth accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under the TADA Act.

The Mumbai serial blast killed as many as 257 people on March 12, 1993. The trial of the seven accused — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum — was separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial. The court had acquitted accused Abdul Quayyum of all charges.