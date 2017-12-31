Muslim women to thank PM Narendra Modi for triple talaq bill

The woman will gather at around 12.30 pm at the minister’s residence which is located at 10 Ashoka road in Delhi.

Hundreds of Muslim women will assemble at the residence of Minister of State (MoS) Vijay Goel on Sunday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the triple talaq bill. The woman will gather at around 12.30 pm at the minister’s residence which is located at 10 Ashoka road in Delhi. The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instanl with up to three years in jail for the husband.

The bill was passed after the House rejected a series of amendments moved by various opposition members. The bill seeks to make instant triple talaq in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp as bad or illegal and void.

According to the proposed law, giving instant talaq would attract the jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence. The passed bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.