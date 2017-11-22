Muslim woman in Adityanath’s rally asked to remove burqa by police; know the real story

The video which surfaced on Tuesday came in a day before the first phase of UP civic body polls. (ANI)

A woman, who was attending a rally of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, was asked to remove her burqa by police officials for a certain reason. The incident was recorded on camera and shows a woman police official asking a lady wearing a burqa to remove it as the rally was attended by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The incident took place in Balia, UP. ANI reported that the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday responded by saying that they will investigate the incident. The woman in the video was seen struggling to get the clothing off and had to be helped by fellow attendees.

The video which surfaced on Tuesday came in a day before the first phase of UP civic body polls. Earlier on Saturday, while attending another rally of the UP CM in Meerut, a group of young men displayed black flags. The incident in Meerut took place during the speech of Bharatiya Janata Party president from Uttar Pradesh Mahendra Nath Pandey was showcasing the party’s achievements during the rally which was also attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In a swift move by the BJP activists, the youths who were showing the black flags were pulled out of the Ramlila Maidan.

#WATCH: Woman asked by police to remove Burqa during CM Yogi Adityanath’s rally in #UttarPradesh‘s Ballia, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CgkQWUnXlC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2017

The report also states the comments of Anil Kumar, Balia, SP. He said, “I have not been informed of any incident where a woman was asked to take off her burqa. However, everyone had the instructions to see that no one shows black cloth to Yogi ji. Whatever you are mentioning will be probed and action will be taken.” The comments from the Balia, SP gives some light to the incident as the police were concerned about “instructions to see that no one shows black cloth to Yogi ji (Adityanath)”.

I have not been informed of any incident where a woman was asked to take off her burqa. However, everyone had the instructions to see that no one shows black cloth to Yogi ji. Whatever you are mentioning will be probed and action will be taken.: Anil Kumar, Balia SP pic.twitter.com/7PkgSOAQwF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2017

Meanwhile, the first phase of the civic body polls was observed by 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. This civic body polls will be the first major test of CM Yogi Adityanath during his eight months journey in power. More than one crore nine lakh people are up to cast their votes in the civic body polls.