Muslim Rashtriya Manch to launch mass movement, ask Pakistan to vacate PoK

The Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that its Muslim wing, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, will launch a mass movement in Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Kashmir on August 9. (Source: PTI)

The Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that its Muslim wing, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, will launch a mass movement in Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Kashmir on August 9. RSS pracharak and national executive member Indresh Kumar said that aim of the movement to ask Pakistan to vacate that part of Kashmir and has urged all other political parties to take part in the agitation.

“The Muslim Rashtriya Manch has decided to launch a mass movement on August 9. The aim of the movement is to raise voice against Pakistan asking them to leave that part of the Kashmir,” Kumar told ANI. “If this takes place, then a major change is expected to take place in Kashmir,” he added. The PoK, which lies to the west of Jammu and Kashmir, was occupied during a war fought between India and Pakistan in 1947.

You may also like to watch:



Following the 1949 ceasefire agreement with India, the Government of Pakistan divided the northern and western parts of Kashmir that it occupied into two separate entities, namely Azad Kashmir and Gilgit–Baltistan. In 1972, the Kashmir border between India and Pakistan was designated as the ‘Line of Control’ following the 1972 Simla Agreement, which bound the two countries “to settle their differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations”.