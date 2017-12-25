Muslim girl Afreen Rauf wins Gita recitation competition; she has a message for Yogi Adityanth

Afreen Rauf wins Gita recitation competition

A Muslim girl from Lucknow has presented a spirit of inter-religion harmony with her big achievement. Afreen Rauf, a school going girl, has emerged victorious in a Gita recitation competition organised by Education Board of Lucknow. The achievement is remarkable as for Rauf, Gita, the sacred book of Hinduism, was a whole new world but she not only learned it but mastered it soon, thereby, claiming the top spot in Gita recitation. Afreen says, “I request all parents to let their girls study and grow. No daughter is less than any son. Therefore, girls should be encouraged in whichever area they plan to excel in.” Not just Afreen, but her mother also believes the same. She said, “There is no distinction such as Hindu or Muslim when it comes to studies, one must study the subject of his/her choice.” After achieving the feat, she said that the verses said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspired her to learn Gita. She said, “I heard Modi ji & Yogi ji recite shlokas ,it inspired me to learn & recite them.” She also expressed her wish of Yogi Adityanath recognising her feat saying, “I hope UP CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledges my efforts.” Now all eyes will be on Yogi Adityanath as to how he responds to the little girl’s request.

#GoodNews

Muslim girl Afreen Raut wins Gita recitation in Lucknow. She has a powerful message to share with all of us

LIVE http://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/dKu6jL8AzG — India Today (@IndiaToday) December 22, 2017

Earlier, Mariyam Asif Siddiqui, a 12-year-old Muslim girl, studying in Class 6, secured the first place in a Bhagwad Gita competition organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. She received the first prize in an inter-school competition for explaining the teachings of the holy book. Mariyam said she learned from Bhagwad Gita that humanity is the biggest religion in this world. “It was very interesting to read Bhagwad Gita as I have got a lot of information about life from it. The holy book has taught me the golden rules of life. It says that though there are many religions humanity is the biggest religion among all,” Mariyam said.

The developments come as a whiff of fresh air and teach us the spirit of humanity.