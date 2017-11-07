Murder of ex-Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru’s brother: Madras HC transfers probe to CBI

The Madras High Court today transferred to the CBI the probe into the 2012 murder of the brother of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru, rejecting the state Crime Branch CID police’s plea for more time to crack the case. (Image: Reuters)

The Madras High Court today transferred to the CBI the probe into the 2012 murder of the brother of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru, rejecting the state Crime Branch CID police’s plea for more time to crack the case. Justice AM Basheer Ahamed of the Madurai Bench, which allowed a plea by the wife of slain leader KN Ramajeyam, was critical of the CB-CID, saying it had been seeking adjournments without any progress in the investigation though five years had elapsed. Ramajeyam, 50, was found murdered on the banks of Cauvery river in his home town Tiruchirappalli after he went for a morning walk on March 29, 2012. He was found gagged and his hands and legs were tied. Rejecting the CB-CID’s prayer for more time to complete the probe, the Judge said the case was being transferred to CBI to overcome all possibilities of suspicion in the minds of the family members of the deceased or the public on the investigation of the mysterious death of a prominent person.

The Judge directed the CBI Joint Director to nominate an investigation officer and direct him to complete the probe and file a progress report before the court concerned within three months. Petitioner Latha Ramajeyam, who filed the plea over two years ago, submitted that the CB-CID had not made any progress in the investigation though it had been probing the case in various angles, including personal business and political rivalries.

Its claim of being close to cracking the case appeared to be bogus, she contended and pressed for a CBI investigation. The Judge noted that the CB-CID had been repeatedly filing reports in sealed covers and been seeking time. But all the 12 status reports filed by the CB-CID so far appeared to be the same and there was stagnation in the investigation. The court was not satisfied with the reports, he said.