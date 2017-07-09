Murder in Yerwada Central Prison in Maharashtra over water: Here is how it happened

The deceased identified as 42-year-old, Sukhdev Meghraj Mehkarkar, was killed by Dinesh Suresh Dabhade in Yerwada Central Prison in Maharashtra. (IE)

In yet another incident of murder in a jail has come to light in which a convict was attacked and killed by another on Saturday morning. The deceased identified as 42-year-old, Sukhdev Meghraj Mehkarkar, was killed by Dinesh Suresh Dabhade in Yerwada Central Prison in Maharashtra, as reported by Indian Express. This is the second such case in the state within a fortnight when a convict has been murdered inside a prison.

According to primary investigation, it has been revealed that eight days ago, Mehkarkar and Dabhade got embroiled in a brawl after a small dispute over water in the jail kitchen. What is being suspected is that following this dispute, 32-year-old Dabhade had been nursing a grudge. He allegedly attacked Mehkarkar with a stone on Saturday morning, in room no. 5 in the second lane of ‘B barrack’ in Yerwada jail.

The incident surfaced when a prisoner saw Mehkarkar lying in a pool of blood. He later alerted jail officer Baban Toke, who was on patrolling duty. Toke rushed to the spot and called the doctors, who checked Mehkarkar and pronounced him dead. Police said that two jail inmates from the same barrack have told the investigators that they saw Dabhade attacking Mehkarkar.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against Dabhade at the Yerwada police station. Additional Director General of Police (prisons) Bhushankumar Upadhyay told that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged and an internal inquiry has been initiated into this matter. Yerwada Jail Superintendent UT Pawar was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “The murder case will be probed by the Pune city police. An internal inquiry by the jail authorities is already underway to find out the circumstances in which the murder took place.”