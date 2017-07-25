Munna Michael collection: Big setback for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff, movie earnings nose dive on day 4

Munna Michael collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff starrer has not been able to perform well at the box office on Monday. (IE)

Munna Michael collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff starrer has not been able to perform well at the box office on Monday. The film had done relatively well in its opening weekend but was unable to maintain the momentum of the previous week into the new one. Munna Michael earned a mere Rs 3.25 crore on day 4, which is low for a movie which was released on 3,000 screens. The Sabbir Khan directed film had collected Rs 6.65 crore on opening day and had earned Rs 6.32 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.70 crore on Sunday. The earning of Lipstick Under My Burkha on day four, in contrast, had been Rs 1.28 crore, but it was also released in only 400 theatres across the country. Lipstick Under My Burkha has had a better screen to earnings ratio than Munna Michael, Indian Express reports. The two films were released on the same day and are battling it out at the box office.

The story of Munna Michael revolves around Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff. Shroff, who plays a character named Munna, a street dancer who idolises Michael Jackson and Siddiqui, who plays a character named Mahinder, a gangster from Delhi who wants to learn to dance. This is the third time Tiger Shroff is working with director Sabbir Khan, previously the two of them have worked in movies such as Baaghi and Heropanti. Nidhi Agerwal has also made her debut in Bollywood through this film. Actor Ronit Roy is also a part of the film, according to an Indian Express report.