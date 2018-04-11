Mumbai’s woman professor found dead at her Andheri flat

The body has been sent for postmortem.

A 50-year-old college professor was found dead at her flat in suburban Andheri today, police said.

The deceased, identified as Manisha Bhave, was a divorcee and was staying alone for the past 12 years, an official said.

Bhave used to teach at a suburban college.

The incident came to light after Bhave’s neighbours called up the police complaining about a foul smell emanating from her flat, he said.

A police team that reached the spot found the door of the flat locked form inside, following which they broke open the door, the official said, adding that the woman was found lying dead inside the house.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Prima facie it appears that Bhave died of a heart attack, said Andheri police station senior inspector Pandit Thorat.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the postmortem report, Thorat added.