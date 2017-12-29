Amid the ongoing situation of the ambiguity of what caused Kamala Mills fire, a video has surfaced in which the people were seen evacuating and rushing out of the building that caught fire during late night hours. (ANI)

In a horrific incident, 14 people died in a fire at a rooftop of Trade House Building in Kamala Mills past midnight in Mumbai. Amid the ongoing situation of the ambiguity of what caused Kamala Mills fire, a video has surfaced in which the people were seen evacuating and rushing out of the building that caught fire during late night hours. The central Mumbai area of former mill-lands, today witnessed another tragedy in the last week of the year 2017 two months after it saw a deadly stampede that occurred in September. The victims of the blaze included a woman celebrating her 29th birthday and many of her friends, as per the report. While 54 people were admitted for injuries to various hospitals. 41 among the people who were injured had been discharged by evening, while 13, which included eight men and five women, were undergoing treatment.

The police have meanwhile registered a case of culpable homicide against three people including pub owners, while the civic body suspended five of its officials. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the “1 Above” pub on the terrace of Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, a commercial hub housing several offices including national television channels. Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. Most victims died of asphyxiation, said Avinash Supe, dean of the KEM Hospital where the victims were brought. The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels. According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed anguish over the tragedy. “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, and said he has directed the BMC commissioner to conduct an inquiry. Action would be taken against errant civic officials as well as owners of the pub, he said, while also ordering safety audit of such structures across the city and demolition of illegal structures.