Mumbaikars wake up to thick cover of fog; here is what you would like to know

Mumbaikars woke up to a thick cover of fog enveloped in the city on Saturday morning. With visibility low in most part of the commercial capital, commuting in the city was badly affected. The city’s lifeline, local trains have also been running late by 30-40 minutes due to the heavy fog. Even as many likened the fog to smog, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not made any such distinction as of now.

Passengers at Vasind station also staged a rail roko early in the morning after a local train arrived about 45 minutes late, after which the Central Railways urged commuters not to indulge to unlawful protests and affect train operations.

“Due to heavy fog, trains are running around 30-40 minutes late. Sincere appeal to commuters not to resort to unlawful means of rail roko. This will further delay the train operations, inconveniencing all,” its spokesperson said.

The low visibility has also affected traffic movement on the Western and Eastern express highways, as both more snarls are seen in these two highways than usual. As per reports, Borivali-Dahisar Link Road also saw a huge jam earlier in the day. Even as no fog-related incidents was reported till now, officials also asked bikers to be careful while driving.

As per System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data, city’s air quality also worsened in morning on Saturday morning. In last two days, the pollutant measuring indicator, Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai had been shifting between ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ with PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels staying nearly 150 and 90.

On Saturday morning, the PM 2.5 levels increased significantly. As per SAFAR, city’s localities like Andheri, Navi Mumbai and Bandra, recorded ‘very poor’ AQI in the morning as they witnessed increase in PM 2.5 levels. The PM 2.5 levels for all three localities was more than 300. The AQI level in Mazagaon Borivali, and Colaba was ‘poor’, while it was ‘moderate’ in Chembur, Worli, Bhandup and Malad.

Next week, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to stay between 31 and 21 degrees , except Wednesday when it will be cooler by about 2 degrees.