Mumbai varsity Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh sacked over exam results mess

Deshmukh was sent on forced leave by Rao in August after the former faced flak over delay in results from students, opposition parties and the government.

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of University of Mumbai Ch Vidyasagar Rao today removed Dr Sanjay Deshmukh from the office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai for his ‘gross negligence’ which led to inordinate delay in the declaration of university’s exam results. “The Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 removed Sanjay Deshmukh from the office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai for his gross negligence and failure in implementing the On-Screen Marking system, to declare the results of examinations held in Summer-2017 within the time limit prescribed in the Act. “And for his failure to comply with the directions issued by the Chancellor from time to time, regarding early declaration of results,” a Raj Bhavan statement issued tonight said. Deshmukh was sent on forced leave by Rao in August after the former faced flak over delay in results from students, opposition parties and the government.

He was blamed for hastily implementing the new process that led to an unprecedented delay in declaration of results. This year, the results were delayed by almost three months as the varsity was not prepared for the transition from manual to onscreen assessment.