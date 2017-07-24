Mumbai University row: Perhaps Aaditya Thackeray is talking about Ravindra Waikar, says state education minister Vinod Tawde

Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the Yuva Sena, issued several tweets criticising the University earlier in the day after meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, and demanded Tawde’s resignation. (PTI)

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today hit back at Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray over the row about delay in paper assessment by the Mumbai University. Aaditya, who heads the Yuva Sena, issued several tweets criticising the University earlier in the day after meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, and demanded Tawde’s resignation. Speaking to reporters in the Assembly complex, Tawde said, “Aaditya Thackeray has demanded resignation of the vice chancellor and the education minister. I believe he meant resignations of Mumbai University vice chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh and Ravindra Waikar, the Minister of State for Higher Education (who belongs to the Shiv Sena).” To Aaditya’s question why the varsity registrar was transferred ahead of the senate election, Tawde said, “While working for the Yuva Sena, Thackeray may not have found enough time to study the procedure. Higher education department has not transferred the registrar but the Union government’s minority affairs department has transferred him to Haj House. The state has nothing to do with it.”

On Thackeray’s question about high fee charged for re-checking of papers, Tawde said, “It is true that Rs 600 are charged. It is a valid question…I will address these issues (in the House) during the session. I can not comment outside.”

Aaditya Thackeray today lashed out at the delay in declaration of results by the Mumbai University. The results of various streams are not yet out. “I urge you to take their (Tawde’s and Vice Chancellor’s) resignations for their absolute failure to conduct the basic work of the Mumbai University,” Aaditya had said.