Mumbai Traffic update today: These routes will be affected due to Ganpati Visarjan

3600 policemen will be on special duty to oversee ganpati visarjan. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Traffic: The last day of Ganeshotsav festivities is almost here and Mumbaikars are gearing up for the big day. The Ganpati Visarjan will take place on September 5 and the city of Mumbai is very excited. People will be on roads with the Ganesha idols en route to the sea where the visarjan will take place. As tomorrow will be a big day, the security of many areas have been increased to avoid any mishap. According to ANI, 3600 policemen will be on special duty to oversee ganpati visarjan along with 500 traffic wardens on duty to over see the traffic movements in the city. Along with them, several volunteers will also be available on duty for help.

Along with the increased security, several routes have been closed. Over 53 routes will remain closed tomorrow and 54 roads will be one way. 99 places have been notified as no parking zone for tomorrow. Here is a list of all the Mumbai roads that will remain shut for tomorrow’s Ganesh immersion, according to Hindustan Times.

The south-bound traffic on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road will be closed from Bharat Mata Junction to Bawla Compound for heavy vehicles till September 5 midnight. The route will remain closed for all vehicles between 3 pm and 7pm. The traffic that passes from Gas Company junction via Sane Guruji Marg on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will also remain closed for all vehicles. Right turn will remain closed for vehicles coming from Sane Guruji Marg to Gas Company Chowk.