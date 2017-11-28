Mumbai Terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed petitions UN to remove name from list of terrorists

The release of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed who is accused of being the mastermind in Mumbai terror attack of November 2008 was met with sharp criticism from the US and now the released terrorist is taunting his detractors by petitioning the United Nations to get his name removed from the list of terrorists proscribed by the world body, reports News 18 on Tuesday. In December 2008, Hafiz Saeed was designated a terrorist by the UN under UNSCR 1267 (UN Security Council Resolution).

On November 24, the US had asked the Pakistani government to make sure that Hafiz Saeed is arrested and charged for his crimes after he was released from house arrest. India also condemned this move from Pakistan and MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that “his release confirms once again the lack of seriousness on the part of Pakistan government, also appears to be an attempt by Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists.” He added that “India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self-confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda.”

Pakistan freed Saeed, the LeT founder, who immediately launched into an anti-India tirade and vowed to mobilise people for the “cause of Kashmir”. The US state department Heather Nauert said, “The United States is deeply concerned that Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest in Pakistan. LeT is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation responsible for the death of hundreds of innocent civilians in terrorist attacks, including a number of American citizens.”

The JuD leader, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free after his 10- month detention as the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case, in a setback to India’s efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack. In May 2008, the US Department of the Treasury had designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224.

Earlier on January 31, Hafiz Saeed and his four aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – were detained by Pakistan’s Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.